Angola Cuts Borrowing Costs for the First Time in Four Years

(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s central bank cut benchmark borrowing costs for the first time in four years, and the same man who presided over the last easing in July 2014 is now again in charge of policy.

The Banco Nacional de Angola’s Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Jose Lima de Massano reduced its key rate to 16.5 percent from 18 percent, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Massano, who served as head of the bank for five years until January 2015, was reappointed in October after two previous governors each lasted less than 18 months in the job.

Inflation for Luanda, the capital, has slowed for eight consecutive months to 20.15 percent in June after reaching a record high of 42 percent in Dec. 2016. The rate could fall even lower and the cost of credit is expected to decline, the central bank said.

In May, the central bank unified its marginal lending facility rate with the basic interest rate, which was 18 percent, to form the new key rate known as BNA.

Under Massano, the central bank also ended a currency peg held since April 2016, devaluing the kwanza by 35 percent this year in a bid to end a shortage of dollars. The OPEC member’s economy was battered by the crash in oil prices four years ago and is yet to recover.

Angola sold $500 million of 30-year debt on Monday.

