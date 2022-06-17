(Bloomberg) -- Angola postponed the opening of a new international airport to the end of next year, the fourth time the project has been delayed.

“End of 2023 is the date we’ll start to fully use these facilities without restrictions,” Transport Minister Ricardo Viegas d’Abreu told reporters at the construction site outside Luanda, the capital, during an event to test one of the runways.

The estimated cost of the Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto airport, named after the country’s first president, is $5 billion and it will be able to handle 15 million passengers a year.

Construction by a group of Chinese companies began at least 13 years ago and the opening has been delayed several times to fix engineering faults.

