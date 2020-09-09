(Bloomberg) --

Yields on Angola’s dollar debt climbed to the highest levels in more than a month after Moody’s Investors Service cut the country’s credit rating deeper into junk.

The yield on $1.5 billion of 2025 notes rose for a second day, adding 17 basis points to 12.07%, the highest on a closing basis since Aug. 5. The yield jumped 85 points on Tuesday.

Moody’s on Tuesday downgraded Angola’s long-term foreign-currency rating to Caa1 from B3, with a stable outlook. The rating company cited weak fiscal prospects due to low oil prices and a depreciating currency.

