Angola Gets $585 Million Loan From Commerzbank, Government Says

(Bloomberg) -- Angola will receive a loan of 500 million euros ($585 million) from Commerzbank AG to fund public investment projects, according to a presidential decree published in the Government Gazette, dated July 23.

