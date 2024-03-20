(Bloomberg) -- Angolan government workers began a three-day strike to press for higher wages and lower taxes to make up for rising living costs in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer.

The strike was called after labor unions failed to reach an agreement with the government on a higher minimum wage, which currently stands at 32,000 kwanza ($38) per month. They also demand better salaries for state workers and lower income taxes, Adriano Manuel, a spokesman for one of the the unions, said at a press conference late on Tuesday.

Manuel called for a peaceful, stay-at-home protest that can guarantee the maintenance of minimum government services. A Finance Ministry spokeswoman in Luanda was not immediately available to comment on the impact of the strike on public services, including hospitals and schools.

Meanwhile, traffic was flowing easily on the usually busy streets that provide access to downtown Luanda. In the industrial hub of Viana, a town about 10 miles south of the capital, the sides of the roads were crowded with street vendors that rely on the informal economy to make a living, selling everything from fruit to flip-flops and toys.

Rising inflation and a weak kwanza are pushing up living costs in Angola, where about half of the population lives on less than $3.65 per day, according to the World Bank. Pressures ballooned last year after the government started phasing out fuel subsidies and temporarily stopped defending the local currency, which has lost about 40% of its value against the dollar over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The annual inflation rate in the net importer climbed to a 21-month high of 24.1% in February from 21.99% the previous month. Angola’s unemployment rate was 31.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the National Statistics Institute.

The unions plan two more strikes in April and June if they fail to reach an agreement with the government on wages and taxes, Manuel said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.