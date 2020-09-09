(Bloomberg) -- Angolan President Joao Lourenco has postponed local elections that were due later this year, citing a delay in drafting supporting legislation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the National Assembly in working on the legislation package,” Lourenco said in an emailed copy of a speech to lawmakers. “But the truth is that the work was not concluded yet.”

A new date for the southwest African nation’s first municipal vote hasn’t been set. Lourenco had pledged to hold the vote this year after taking power in 2017, after a planned election in 2014 was canceled.

