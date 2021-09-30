(Bloomberg) -- Angola will again close the country’s beaches and other leisure and public-gathering facilities from Oct. 1, a month after they were opened, following a spike in Covid-19 infections.

From Oct. 15, access to public services will be subject to proof of vaccination or a negative test. Nearly all citizens 18 years or older will be required to get vaccinated, including pregnant women, state minister Adao de Almeida said in Luanda late Thursday.

Angola recorded 14,549 infections and 558 deaths during September. That’s a higher number of deaths than those caused by malaria for first time, health minister Silvia Lutucuta said without providing details for malaria, which is widespread in the nation.

Angola is recording a 13.3% positivity rate, and it reported 664 infections and 11 deaths on Thursday, bringing the cumulative cases to 57,247 and 1,548 deaths, Lutucuta said.

