(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s central bank is stepping up restrictions on foreign-exchange trading to stop the kwanza from weakening further, as Africa’s second-biggest oil producer grapples with a shortage of US dollars.

Commercial lenders in Angola have been unable to buy dollars through electronic trading systems outside a certain range, according to people familiar with the matter. That trading band has been getting tighter in recent weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

The Angolan kwanza, which was allowed to float freely in 2019, is down nearly 40% against the dollar this year and one of the worst-performing currencies globally. A spokeswoman for Angola’s central bank said it may comment later.

President Joao Lourenco in June urged the central bank to take any measures necessary to strengthen the kwanza. While the curbs have enabled the bank to stabilize the currency since the end of June, the gap between the official and the parallel-market rate has been widening.

On Thursday, the official rate was 835 per dollar, compared with 1,130 on the streets of the capital, Luanda.

The persistent dollar shortage is raising the risk of payment delays in a nation that relies heavily on imported food and services, said Manuel Alves da Rocha, an economics professor at the Catholic University of Angola in Luanda.

The amount of dollars purchased by commercial lenders fell 32% in the first half of the year from the previous six months, according to central bank data. Oil companies accounted for the bulk of foreign-currency sales to the domestic market in the first half of the year, followed by the Angolan Treasury, it said.

Currency traders in Angola have lately been unsure about how to bid for dollars as the restrictions imposed by the central bank lack clarity, said the people.

On Tuesday, for example, dollar trades were limited to a no-more than 1.2% move, compared with 2% in the previous week, said one of the people. Traders are only aware of these limits when their bids are rejected by the trading system, the person said.

For now, rising import prices alongside a decline in Angola’s crude production is expected to continue to bring further pressure to bear on the kwanza and stoke inflation. Oil output, which accounts for more than 90% of export revenue, is forecast to decline 2.4% this year because of a lack of investment in the sector, according to Fitch Ratings.

Angola’s inflation rate climbed to a 10-month high of 15% in September.

Alves da Rocha, the economics professor, said the current restrictions on foreign-exchange trading in Angola may be a necessary step to stop the kwanza from weakening further and prevent inflation from accelerating too rapidly.

“Over the years, Angola has gone from a completely controlled currency regime to a more liberalized system,” said Alves da Rocha, who has taught many of the nation’s top government officials. “If there is a need to have a more fixed exchange-rate regime during a certain period of time, then this must be done.”

--With assistance from Monique Vanek.

