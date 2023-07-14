(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s central bank unexpectedly kept its key interest rate unchanged for a second successive meeting even as it expects recent currency weakness to drive up inflation.

At its first meeting presided over by newly appointed Governor Manuel Tiago Dias, the bank’s monetary policy committee decided to maintain the benchmark rate at 17%. The governor said the decision was taken as the “resurgence of inflationary pressures is due to changes in the macroeconomic framework and currency depreciation.”

The MPC has held rates at back-to-back meetings after two successive cuts.

The annual inflation rate in Africa’s third-biggest oil producer rose to a four-month high of 11.25% in June from 10.6% in the previous month. It’s seen staying elevated after the government cut gasoline subsidies last month and the Treasury abstained from dollar sales in April and May, accelerating the depreciation of the kwanza against the US currency to almost 39% in the last three and half months.

The central bank revised its year-end inflation target to between 12% and 14%, from between 9% and 11%, said Tiago Dias, who replaced Jose de Lima Massano as governor last month.

The decision is “completely unthinkable,” said Wilson Chimoco, an economist at Universidade Catolica de Angola, who expected the MPC to hike by 300 basis points or more. “There is no rationale that justifies it, even more so considering the justification presented.”

The unchanged stance may, however help support growth, after the economy contracted for the first time in almost two years in the three months through March, compared with the prior quarter after oil production fell sharply.

Angola’s MPC next meets Sept. 15.

