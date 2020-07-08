(Bloomberg) --

Angola tightened movement restrictions and introduced fines for not wearing face masks, while a member of the ruling party’s Politburo tested positive for the coronavirus.

The measures in the capital, Luanda, and the municipality of Cazengo were reintroduced as the number of infections has climbed in the past two weeks to reach 386 cases and 21 deaths. Restaurants and shops will be forced to close earlier and the reopening of schools has been postponed indefinitely, according to the rules announced by Minister of State Adão de Almeida.

Health officials are tracing who interacted with a member of the ruling party’s Politburo who tested positive for the disease, Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta said at the same briefing. The person, who hasn’t been identified, attended a party meeting on June 30 that President Joao Lourenco also attended, he said.

