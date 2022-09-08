Sep 8, 2022
Angolan Court Declares Ruling MPLA Winner of National Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s Constitutional Court rejected a second challenge from the runner-up in last month’s election, which requested a vote recount, confirming the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola as the winner.
The court “declares as valid the electoral results announced by the national electoral commission,” Laurinda Cardoso, chairwoman of the Constitutional Court, told reporters in Luanda late on Thursday. “As per the constitution, the president of the republic, the vice president and members of parliament should take office.”
Angolan President Wins Second Term After Closest Vote in Decades
The court’s decision can’t be appealed, meaning the 51% win by the ruling MPLA is final. Joao Lourenco is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term as president later this month. Unita got 44% of the votes, according to the electoral commission.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
