59m ago
Angolan Court Dismisses Opposition Challenge to Election Results
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s Constitutional Court rejected a request by the runner-up in last month’s election to consider the final vote count invalid, paving the way for Joao Lourenco to be sworn-in for a second term as president of Africa’s second-biggest oil producer.
The court dismissed a petition by The National Union for the Total Liberation of Angola, known as Unita, which alleged that polling station-records in the main opposition party’s possession didn’t match those approved by the National Electoral Commission.
Angolan President Wins Second Term After Closest Vote in Decades
The court’s decision can’t be appealed, meaning the 51% win by the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola is final. Lourenco is expected to be sworn in later this month.
Angola’s main opposition party got 44% of the votes, according to the electoral commission.
“No one should rob us the victory,” Unita leader Adalberto Costa Junior told reporters after the court’s decision was announced. He said Unita’s polling-station records indicated that it received 49.5% of votes, while the MPLA got 48.2%.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:19
BoC will stop 'dancing around' recession risks: Top Bay Streeter
-
2:18
Twitter launches an edit button for paying subscribers
-
7:07
Hype over plant-based meat is done but market still poised for growth: Experts
-
5:07
'Hold off or lay off': Tech sector retracts in adjustment to new reality
-
2:08
Inflation's ugly realities poised to hit red-hot Botox, surgery market
-
6:40
'Quiet quitting' an opportunity for employers to help reshape the workplace