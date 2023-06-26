(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s currency weakened beyond the 800-per-dollar mark for the first time ever amid rising inflation concerns and the Treasury’s unwillingness to intervene in the markets.

The kwanza fell for a seventh successive day to as low as 804.37, extending the world’s second-worst performance this month against the greenback. It has erased about 37% of its value since May 11 following the government’s decision to stop defending the currency and a move this month to cut gasoline subsidies.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has urged the central bank to carry out any measures needed to strengthen the kwanza besides helping the economy to diversify and control inflation. Africa’s third-largest oil producer abstained from dollar sales in April and May, according to Fitch Ratings, which expects the Treasury to continue to stay away from the markets.

“The national treasury reduced the sale of foreign currency, because it collected less taxes and revenue from oil rights,” said Antonio Estote, an independent economist and professor at the Universidade Lusiada de Angola. He said oil companies also offered fewer dollars to the market, since payments for goods and services to local providers were now made in kwanzas.

Angola free-floated the kwanza in 2019 but both the Treasury and the central bank have periodically intervened in its defense. Such measures helped to hold the currency around the 500 mark between November and May. The Treasury sold an average of $438 million between the first quarter of 2022 and 2023, Jose Mantero, primary-ratings analyst at Fitch, said in a note to clients last week.

“We do not expect Angola’s central bank to become a more active participant in the FX market, beyond measures taken in early June, due to its commitment to exchange-rate flexibility and preserving international reserves,” Mantero wrote. “Further depreciation is possible if the domestic FX supply remains constrained,” he wrote.

A finance ministry representative wasn’t immediately available to comment on whether the Treasury continued to abstain from foreign-exchange sales in June. The nation’s central bank sold $400 million in the first week of June to clear the backlog of foreign exchange demand that had accumulated in the banking sector. It also sold $320 million in US dollar-denominated bonds, according to Fitch.

Fitch revised its outlook on Angola’s credit on Friday to stable from positive, while affirming at B-. A central-bank representative was not immediately available to comment.

Annual inflation rose to 10.62% in May, snapping 15 months of declines, after the government scrapped fuel subsidies. That’s got the central bank, whose governor was replaced this month, planning to revise its inflation target of between 9% and 11% for the end of 2023.

