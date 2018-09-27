(Bloomberg) -- Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrived to the Senate Judiciary Committee angry on Thursday, furiously denouncing Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in high school and criticizing senators for waiting 10 days to hold a public hearing on the accusation.

“You have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy,” Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee, his voice raised. His wife, Ashley, sat behind him stone-faced.

The confirmation process, he said, has been rendered a “disgrace.”

“You sowed the wind,” he said. “For decades to come, I fear the whole country will reap the whirlwind.”

In his opening statement, he called the allegations against him, including from two other women who’ve gone public, “crazy stuff” and “all nonsense.”

“This has destroyed my family and my good name,” he said, describing a conspiracy on the left that he said included anger toward President Donald Trump and “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”

The Senate may defeat his nomination, he said, but “you’ll never get me to quit. Never.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Wayne in Washington at awayne3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.