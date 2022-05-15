(Bloomberg) -- Angus Grossart, who founded a Scottish merchant bank and became one of the country’s most prominent names in finance and business over the next five decades, has died. He was 85.

Grossart passed away at home on Friday after a short illness, the BBC reported. He previously served as vice chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and was a board member of various companies. He was also a patron of the arts.

Grossart founded merchant bank Noble Grossart in 1969. A native of a small town in Lanarkshire, Grossart studied law at Glasgow University. He entered Edinburgh’s finance industry as an outsider and went on to become one of its most influential figures.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called Grossart “a titan of Scotland’s business community.”

Grossart spent time as chairman of the National Museums of Scotland and the National Galleries of Scotland, the BBC reported. He recently donated £1 million ($1.2 million) for the refurbishment of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow, it said.

