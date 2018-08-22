{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Aug 22, 2018

    Animal crackers break out of their cages after PETA pressure

    The Canadian Press

    Barnum's Animals crackers

    This Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, photo shows boxes of Nabisco's Barnum's Animals crackers in Chicago. , AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

    After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free.

    Mondelez International says it has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum's Animals crackers after relenting to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

    Nabisco -- which is owned by Mondelez -- has been making the popular animal-shaped cookies since 1902. The red-and-yellow packaging has always shown animals in cages, as if they're travelling in boxcars for the circus.

    PETA wrote to Mondelez in 2016, saying the box was outdated and should be changed. Mondelez agreed to a redesign.

    The new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland.
     