(Bloomberg) -- Ankura Consulting is opening a turnaround and restructuring practice in the Middle East, betting that tougher economic conditions, as well as a spurt of dealmaking by sovereign wealth funds, will boost demand for its services.

The service will operate out of Ankura’s Dubai and Riyadh offices, the firm said in a statement.

The advisory firm is unveiling its new practice as high energy prices spur more dealmaking activity by governments and companies in the region. At the same time, higher borrowing costs and inflation mean that more firms may need assistance in adjusting to the more challenging environment.

“There are a number of companies that are grappling with the difficult market conditions from Covid, supply chain, interest rates and inflation,” said Geraint Thomas, senior managing director and one of the co-leads of Ankura’s turnaround and restructuring practice in the Middle East.

Another “huge opportunity” stems from sovereign wealth funds as they seek advice on how boost returns from their investments, he said.

Flush with cash following the surge in oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the region’s sovereign wealth funds, which manage more than $3.5 trillion, have become increasingly big players in global deals.

As part of the same push to move away from a reliance on fossil fuels, governments in the Persian Gulf have been listing state assets to fund that transition and broaden out their stock markets.

Ankura currently has more than 60 people in the Middle East and intends to increase that number to more than 200 over the next couple of years.

The construction industry could also prove a busy sector for Ankura given its restructuring needs and the scale of planned building works, such as Saudi Arabia’s Neom, a $500 billion high-tech desert city that’s being built in the kingdom, said Karim Labban, senior managing director at Ankura and the other co-lead of the practice.

“The construction industry specifically is an industry that is very difficult to manage from a cash flow perspective,” said Labban, who will be based in Riyadh.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.