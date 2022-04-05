(Bloomberg) -- Ann Sarnoff, one of the few women to run a major film studio, will leave her job at WarnerMedia when the company combines with Discovery Inc. later this week.

The merger between the AT&T Inc. division and Discovery is expected to close on Friday. Earlier Tuesday, Sarnoff’s boss, Jason Kilar, said he would be leaving his job as chief executive officer of WarnerMedia. HBO Max chief Andy Forssell is also departing, Variety reported.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will be looking to put his own team in place as he leads the new entertainment giant, which will encompass everything from cable networks including HGTV and CNN to the studio behind “The Batman,” “Dune” and so many other films.

Sarnoff joined Warner Bros. in 2019 as head of the famed studio. Prior to that she was president of BBC Studios America and president of Dow Jones Ventures, according to WarnerMedia’s website.

She became one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, overseeing enormous franchises including DC Comics and Harry Potter. She helped guide the business into a new media age, with the launch of the HBO Max streaming service. Her last position was as chair and CEO of the WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which gave her command of not just the film studio, but TV production and the company’s cable networks as well.

