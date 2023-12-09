(Bloomberg) -- Annastacia Palaszczuk is resigning as premier of Australia’s Queensland state after serving in the role since 2015.

“Now is the time for me to find out what life has to offer,” Palaszczuk said at a televised press conference Sunday. “Queensland is in good shape, which is why now it is time for me to leave.”

Palaszczuk, who was sworn in for a third term as premier in 2020, will officially step down as leader of the nation’s third-most populous state at the end of the week. The Labor Party caucus will then decide on her replacement.

“I will be giving my strong endorsement” to Deputy Premier Steven Miles to be the next premier of Queensland, she said.

Read: Labor Wins Third Term in Australia’s Queensland State Election

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.