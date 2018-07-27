(Bloomberg) -- M&G Investments Chief Executive Officer Anne Richards has resigned after two years in the post ahead of a reorganization of the Prudential group. She will join Fidelity International as CEO.

Richards will also leave the board of Prudential Plc effective Aug. 10, the group said Friday in a statement.

Prudential is spinning off its U.K. and European savings and investment business as M&G Prudential, leaving it to focus on faster-growth markets in Asia, Africa and the U.S. M&G Prudential was itself formed from the merger last year of M&G Investments and Prudential’s U.K. and Europe life business.

Prudential U.K. CEO Clare Bousfield will become chief financial officer of M&G Prudential.

The demerger is unlikely to happen before Prudential completes its sale of 12 billion pounds ($15.7 billion) of annuities to Rothesay Life. Both Prudential and M&G Prudential are likely to be included in the benchmark FTSE 100 Index of the U.K.’s biggest companies.

“These management changes will help M&G Prudential to deliver better outcomes as a separate listed company,” said Mike Wells, Prudential’s CEO. "Anne has driven a significant improvement in business performance and played an important role in the successful integration of M&G and Prudential U.K.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Julie Edde in London at jedde2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Neil Callanan at ncallanan@bloomberg.net, Paul Armstrong

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.