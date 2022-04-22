(Bloomberg) -- Zinc stockpiles took another big drop on the world’s top base-metals exchange, highlighting a tight market that’s raising the threat of a supply squeeze.

Freely available zinc inventories slipped 25% on the London Metal Exchange on Friday, nearing the lowest level on record. The on-warrant stocks have slumped 74% in just over a month as Trafigura Group booked out large volumes to make up for a shortfall in its own supplies after production cuts in Europe.

While prices of the material used to galvanize steel were little changed Friday -- as worries about China’s economy weighed on metals -- the latest drop in inventories is a reminder that LME warehouse supplies are perilously low. High power prices due to an energy crunch and the Ukraine war have crippled zinc output in Europe, making its supply situation particularly acute.

Zinc prices were down slightly on Friday, though are not far off a record high. The cash contract’s premium over three-month futures has trended higher since early March, indicating mounting worries about tighter supplies.

Smaller inventories have fueled alarm among traders that zinc could be vulnerable short squeezes. A short squeeze in the nickel market last month caused prices to spike 250%, prompting the LME to suspend trading of that metal and to cancel billions of dollars of transactions.

Still, stockpiles have tripled on the Shanghai Futures Exchange this year, a sign supply there remains far more ample. Metals demand in China generally is being pressured by the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, which threatens to hobble economic activity.

