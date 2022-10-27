(Bloomberg) -- Shell’s second-highest earnings on record is likely to reignite the debate in the UK about the large profits energy companies are making and whether the government should tax them more heavily. Unilever, which makes things like Dove soap or Hellmann’s mayonnaise, expects higher prices to cost them 2 billion euros in the first half of next year -- price increases that will surely be passed on to supermarket checkouts.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In The City

Unilever Plc: The consumer products company expects pressures on its prices to continue into next year, despite some commodity prices easing off their peak levels.

The company expects inflation will cost them an additional 2 billion euros in the first half of next year, as factors like currency devaluation, higher supplier costs and raw material costs carry on into 2023

Shell Plc: The oil major posted its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing, prompting it to raise its dividend and buyback $4 billion worth of shares next quarter.

The company’s CEO Ben van Beurden said they are “working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs,” addressing the market volatility and high prices that has put the industry in the cross-hairs of governments

Lloyds Banking Group Plc: The bank’s profit was dragged below analyst estimates in the third quarter after the lender took charges for bad loans while warning of a darkening outlook for the UK economy.

GSK Plc: The pharmaceutical giant will not seek regulatory approval for a drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis after phase three trials didn’t meet the appropriate benefit to risk profile for a treatment for the disease.

Elsewhere: Renishaw Plc is managing its costs amid weakening demand for semiconductors and electronics, and a more cautious market sentiment.

The food company Kerry Group Plc expects demand for clean-label and healthier products to remain strong, with affordability also becoming a priority

Automotive distributor and retailer Inchchape Plc said its record order books shows continued “robust demand” for vehicles and it expects a gradual improvement in supply

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak’s decision to delay the Treasury’s economic statement may save as much as £15 billion and spare the public services deep spending cuts, a prominent economist said.

Meanwhile, automakers asked the new prime minister and his government to improve the UK’s business environment after car production in the country declined again.

In Case You Missed It

UK mortgage lending is headed for its biggest plunge in more than a decade next year after a surge in interest rates and cost-of-lending squeeze brings household budgets to a breaking point.

“All the bad trends afflicting the UK converge in the capital’s office sector,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Chris Hughes. “But investors are being overly pessimistic,” Hughes says.

Looking Ahead

British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is due to finish off a busy earnings week tomorrow.

The company said earlier in the month that trading during the third quarter had been better than expected, setting it up for around €1.2 billion of adjusted operating profit in the period. The group also said its bookings were showing no signs of weakness, despite growing concern about the rising cost of living weighing on demand for travel.

Meanwhile, mining behemoth Glencore Plc’s production report for the quarter should give further indications about the industry’s prospects following a sharp drop in metals and ore prices this year. NatWest Group Plc is also due to disclose earnings tomorrow.

