Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN.O) is one of the most- loved stocks on Wall Street. Case in point: The latest analyst price target hike. On Wednesday Pivotal Research began covering Amazon’s stock with a buy rating and a 12-month target price for the stock of US$2,750. That’s roughly 50 per cent higher than Amazon’s current stock price. And it represents the most optimistic forecast among the more than 50 analysts who officially cover the company.

That’s saying something, considering 96 per cent of the analysts who cover Amazon have a buy rating on the stock and more than 40 of the Amazon analysts have a 12-month target for the shares above US$2,000. Note that Piper Jaffray’s Amazon analyst made headlines last week, when the firm suggested Amazon’s stock could reach US$3,000 in two to three years. In Pivotal’s case, it calls the company a “must-own name with huge upside,” despite the fact that Amazon’s stock has already surged roughly 35 per cent since late December.

Pivotal cites Amazon’s management team and its move towards one-day shipping, which it sees as a massive step towards “total retail dominance.”

