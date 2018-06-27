(Bloomberg) -- Drake & Scull’s shares plunged the maximum allowed in Dubai for a third day in a row.

The stock sank to 72.9 fils on Wednesday as the rout that began on June 14 intensified. The company has lost more than a third of its value in nine days, the longest losing run in four years. Meanwhile, Dubai’s main stock gauge climbed 0.4 percent as of 10:30 a.m. local time.

Drake & Scull said on Tuesday there’s no reason why its stock should plummet. It said operational progress on current projects is on track and it confirmed the company’s “ability to secure new projects in civil and MEP sectors across key regional markets.” It said earlier this month that a committee completed an investigation into "violations" by previous management and forwarded the report to the authorities for legal proceedings.

To contact the reporters on this story: Shaji Mathew in Dubai at shajimathew@bloomberg.net;Filipe Pacheco in Dubai at fpacheco4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.