Playtech Plc: TTB Partners Limited won’t make an offer for the gambling software company due to “challenging underlying market conditions,” ending a months-long saga.

In response, Playtech said it had had an “excellent” first half, and that it will continue to consider options to “maximise value” for shareholders

Ashmore Plc: The emerging markets asset manager reported net outflows of nearly $7 billion and a negative investment performance of nearly $8 billion.

Chief Executive Mark Coombs blamed geopolitical tensions, higher than expected inflation and monetary tightening in the US stoking fears of a recession

Barratt Developments Plc: The homebuilder reported an “excellent” yearly performance with completions returning to pre-pandemic levels, saying it has the “resilience and flexibility” to react to changing market conditions.

The company experienced build cost inflation of 6% in the year to the end of June, but said it is now facing price rises of between 9% and 10%

Tories will today hold another ballot in the contest to elect their new leader, after the first round of voting saw ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt emerge as front-runners.

At least one of the six-strong remaining field of contenders — which also includes Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Attorney General Suella Braverman — will be knocked out after Thursday’s vote among Tory MPs, with the result due at about 3 p.m. in London.

Any challenger who receives fewer than 30 votes will also be eliminated, so the field size could reduce further.

Railway workers are poised to walk out for 24 hours on July 27 to protest what one union called a “paltry” pay offer, in what would be the second major strike of the summer.

And the immediate anger toward how the London Metal Exchange handled the nickel squeeze continues to threaten the LME's status as the home of global benchmark prices for the world’s key industrial metals. Listen to Bloomberg reporter Jack Farchy joining this week’s In the City podcast for a conversation with David Merritt and Francine Lacqua around the criticism facing the LME.

Luxury trench coat-maker Burberry Group Plc is set to update the market tomorrow on its first quarter of trading under new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.

