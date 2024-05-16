(Bloomberg) -- Workers at an Alabama electric bus plant have unionized and inked a contract with significant pay raises, another win for the US labor movement in the emerging green economy and the union-scarce South.

The roughly 600 workers at the New Flyer factory formed a union with the Communications Workers of America earlier this year, joining a string of US organizing victories at its parent NFI Group Inc., North America’s biggest manufacturer of transit buses. The contract, ratified this week, will raise most employees’ pay by 25% to 38% by 2026, according to CWA. The contract also restricts forced overtime and expands paid time off to include more parental leave and a Juneteenth holiday.

“It's a great thing for everyone in the state of Alabama, because we’re not behind anymore — we’re moving forward,” said NFI employee Ryan Masters, a member of the organizing committee for the Anniston plant. “It is going to change my whole entire life.” Unions are now succeeding at the company in large part because NFI, after a lengthy battle, agreed not to oppose them.

“We have worked hard with local community organizations and union partners to focus our collective energies on providing opportunities for our people and the communities in which we operate, to thrive and succeed,” said Janice Harper, NFI’s executive vice president of people and culture.

The contract comes amid an ambitious push by the United Auto Workers union to organize foreign carmakers’ Southern plants and reverse decades of membership decline. The UAW is hoping to build off its success last month at a Tennessee Volkswagen AG factory. This week, workers at Mercedes-Benz Group AG facilities in Alabama are voting on whether to join the union. The UAW also has a nearby Hyundai Motor Co. plant in its sights.

NFI workers and organizers hope their victory will help boost such organizing efforts. “We’d like to set the tone that just because this is Alabama, you can’t pay us pennies,” said William Hunt, a member of CWA’s bargaining committee. It’s also a win in labor’s campaign to guarantee job quality in the transition to a greener economy.

Read More: How the UAW Is Winning Over New Plants — Starting With Volkswagen

The wave of unionization at NFI plants was the result of a years-long campaign by workers, labor advocates and progressive nonprofits, including the watchdog group Jobs to Move America. The coalition used various tactics, including testifying before local governments across the US that were considering buying NFI’s buses and running an open letter from NFI employees alleging racism and retaliation in the company’s hometown newspaper in Canada. In California, JMA won a legal battle to get documents released showing how NFI had promised to compensate employees building buses for Los Angeles County and then brought a fraud complaint accusing the company of overstating what it provided those workers.

NFI, while denying wrongdoing, resolved the conflicts with settlements promising various workplace changes. The company committed to creating new avenues for handling discrimination complaints and to work with the nonprofits to boost hiring from marginalized groups, which JMA says helped hundreds more women and people of color get jobs at the Alabama plant. NFI also agreed not to campaign against unions at its seven unorganized US plants. Instead, NFI said it would recognize unions and engage in collective bargaining, wherever a majority of employees signed up.

That eased the path to organizing the company’s Anniston, Alabama, factory, where employees say previous efforts had been derailed by tactics including mandatory meetings where management portrayed the union as a threat to the factory’s viability. A spokesperson for NFI said the company did not campaign against unions and did not take an anti-union stance during organizing activities.

This time, “we didn’t have to sit through all that crap, so it made it easier for everyone to decide on their own what they wanted,” said Masters, who’s worked at the plant for 10 years. On January 31, a local pastor counted union cards and determined the majority of the workforce had signed up with the union.

Four plants with around 1,200 total employees, including sites in Kentucky and New York, have now unionized with CWA or the United Steelworkers under the 2022 deals. “New Flyer made big commitments, and they have followed through,” said JMA’s co-executive director Madeline Janis. “Everyone should buy their buses.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.