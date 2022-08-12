Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- The crypto universe can be complex, and it can be unpredictable. But the job of crypto editors and reporters is to track every development, and translate the most interesting and important of them into stories.

Bloomberg Crypto Senior editors Dave Liedtka and Anna Irrerra join for another edition of “Friday in the Editor’s Room”. They look at the highs and lows of this week in crypto, discuss the biggest stories they’re covering and what’s driving markets right now.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.