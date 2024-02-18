(Bloomberg) -- Hello again. Here’s what we’re talking about heading into the new week.

The big hearing: Parliament’s Treasury committee on Tuesday questions Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues on inflation and interest rates. The path to potential rate cuts remains uneven. Money markets on Friday pared wagers on easing after January retail sales surged unexpectedly, days after the UK was shown to have entered a recession. Marcus Ashworth says the stagnating economy is crying out for rate cuts, soon — but the BOE’s Huw Pill isn’t convinced.

The big data: Flash PMI surveys for the UK and the euro-area, due Thursday, will provide further reads on how factory growth is developing in the first quarter. A key UK consumer confidence indicator from GfK is also due. It’s been in negative territory for years, and while that’s unlikely to change any time soon, the worst may be over.

The big weapons: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is about to enter its third year, with Kremlin troops on the move and war fatigue increasingly a factor. In a bid to turn the tide, the UK is working with nations including the US to provide Ukraine with thousands of new AI-enabled drones that could swarm Russian targets. Separately, Germany’s defense minister warns that a failure to back aid for Ukraine could dent the US economy.

The big banks: UK lenders will be in the spotlight as Europe’s earnings season rolls on. While financials have fared better than most industries so far, earnings overall haven’t missed consensus this badly for at least four years. Barclays is due to report on Tuesday and is set to give a long-awaited strategy update. Lloyds follows on Thursday and could report subdued results on weakened revenue prospects, Maggie Shiltagh and Chloé Meley report. Defense contractor BAE Systems on Wednesday will show the benefit of elevated weapons demand in Europe and beyond.

The big rally: Pound bulls are having a moment as the currency stands as one of the year’s best-performing so far, regardless of the recent slide into recession. As Alice Gledhill and Naomi Tajitsu report, market watchers are looking at economic green shoots for the UK and an inflation rate that boosts the case for rates to be held higher for longer.

ICYM Our Big Take: All of a sudden, agriculture has become a key battleground in a wider culture war over money, food and climate change, creating heightened political risk in a year of significant elections in India, the US, South Africa, and dozens of other countries.

And finally, after the British economy dipped into recession in the second half of 2023, Ana Andrade from Bloomberg Economics joins the UK Politics podcast to walk us through the implications. Does it, in the end, actually matter?

