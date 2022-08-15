(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson is on his second holiday of the month and doesn’t plan to dial in to any remote engagements, his spokesman said, fueling the sense of inertia in the UK government weeks ahead of the prime minister’s formal departure in September.

Adding to the perception that Johnson has already checked out, two large removal vans could be seen outside his office and residence in Downing Street on Monday morning, as his preparations for life after No. 10 reach a clearly advanced stage.

Johnson visited Slovenia with his family earlier this month and he was videoed shopping in a Greek supermarket over the weekend.

His spokesman, Max Blain, said the premier is on leave and won’t be consulting the “red box” full of daily briefing notes that UK ministers usually process. He will return at the weekend. Blain said Johnson remains “contactable” and will still be involved in any “urgent decisions” that need to be made.

The prime minister has faced criticism from within his own party that he is in charge of a rudderless government that is unwilling or unable to offer the public much in the way of policy or even reassurance over soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. The Tory mayor of the Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, told Bloomberg last week: “We are literally a zombie government.”

After being ousted by members of Parliament in his own party, Johnson is due to leave office on Sept. 6, the day after the Conservatives announce the winner of the runoff to succeed him that’s pitted Foreign Secretary Liz Truss against former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

