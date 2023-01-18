(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s second provincial legislature was dissolved and its government was sacked on the instructions of former leader Imran Khan as he mounts pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call snap polls, deepening the South Asian nation’s political and economic crisis.

Governor Ghulam Ali approved the advice by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a Khan loyalist, to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Wednesday, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

In the past week, Khan has sacked his governments in Punjab and KP provinces and dissolved their legislatures in a bid to force early national elections. Premier Sharif has said national polls will be held on time in Oct., while the government will hold separate elections in both the provinces in 90 days.

