(Bloomberg) -- Within minutes of each other on Friday afternoon, AnaCap Financial Europe and the Prax Group shelved junk bond sales as borrowing costs soar amid feverish rate-hike speculation.

Banks led by Credit Suisse Group AG were expected to price a 350 million-euro ($399 million) AnaCap bond sale on Thursday. Instead the Luxembourg-based firm cancelled the deal, citing “volatile and adverse market conditions,” Meanwhile, U.K energy company Prax called time on a $250 million bond sale, even after sweetening yields to 11%.

Expectations that interest rates will rise faster and further than previously expected are shaking the confidence of investors, prompting them to shun riskier credits or demand higher yields. Banks leading a $1.2 billion debt sale for Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc., owned by Apollo Global Management Inc., are still trying to complete the offering more than a month after launching it to the market.

The global credit rout has pushed yields on euro junk bonds to 4% this week from 2.9% last month and companies that haven’t already refinanced existing debt with lower coupons missed their chance to do so earlier in the week.

Further Pain

Prax had started meetings for a proposed senior secured bond in late January, and had given investors price indications in the 9-10% range, according to people familiar with the matter. Pricing was increased to the 10% to 11% yield range, and banks considered adding more investor protection to lure in buyers, according to some of the people.

The bond for Prax was earmarked to repay debt and provide balance sheet cash for capital expenditure. The five-year deal was guaranteed on a senior basis by the company, according to the terms seen by Bloomberg.

Prax is a British multinational oil refining, storage, distribution and sales conglomerate dealing in crude oil, petroleum products and bio-fuels, headquartered in London. The firm mandated Citigroup, HSBC, and RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners for its debut bond sale.

