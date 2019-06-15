Another Reason to Block the Internet in Ethiopia: Exam Cheats

(Bloomberg) -- It’s usually during elections or protests that some African governments decide to temporarily shut down the internet. Ethiopia has another reason: examination cheats.

For most of the week starting June 10, access to the internet across Africa’s second-most populous nation was blocked, with only intermittent services, according to NetBlocks, an advocacy group that monitors cybersecurity. “It is believed to be a measure to counter cheating,” it said.

National examinations end on Tuesday.

There is a cost. The country probably lost at least $17 million as a result of the disruptions, according to NetBlock Executive Director Alp Toker. Businesses including tourism took a hit.

Internet shutdowns in sub-Saharan Africa have cost the region as much as $237 million since 2015, according to a 2017 study by the Uganda-based Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa. Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo are among countries that have disrupted connectivity to quell potential unrest, mostly in an election period.

It’s not the first time Ethiopia has restricted connectivity during exams. Two years ago, the Horn of Africa nation went offline for similar reasons.

State monopoly Ethiopia Telecom Corp., declined to give reasons for the shutdown when contacted.

