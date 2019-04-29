(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. posted profit that missed recently reduced analysts’ estimates, the latest setback for a technology giant grappling with falling memory-chip revenue and the delay of its first foldable smartphone.

Net income fell to 5.11 trillion won ($4.4 billion) in the three months ended March, the Suwon, South Korea company said in a filing on Tuesday. That compares with the 5.7 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The slowing expansion of data centers around the world has hurt demand for Samsung’s memory, while Chinese competition has eaten into its smartphone business. Earlier this month, plunging chip sales led Samsung to report its worst operating profit in years, and the company indefinitely postponed the release of the Galaxy Fold after reports of screen failures.

“There’s no clear sign yet demand for memory chips is picking up, even though the second half should be better than the first,” said Lee Jae-yun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea Co. “It’ll be two to three years before the foldable-phone technology becomes reliable enough to open up a whole new market, so the delay of the foldable phone shouldn’t affect Samsung’s fundamentals significantly.”

Operating profit was 6.23 trillion won, Samsung said, confirming preliminary numbers released earlier this month. Sales were 52.4 trillion won.

Samsung shares closed Monday at 46,150 won. They have gained 19 percent this year after sliding 24 percent in 2018.

