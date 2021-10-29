Oct 29, 2021
Another Stock-Market ‘Melt-Up’ Has Begun, Leuthold’s Ramsey Says
This week, U.S. economic growth came in lower than expected, some high-profile companies posted disappointing earnings results and central banks worldwide took steps toward withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus. Yet stocks are broaching new records and October shaped up to be the best month of the year. To Wall Street veteran Doug Ramsey, Leuthold Group chief investment officer and co-manager of the Leuthold Core Fund, it looks like the market melt-up has just begun. Ramsey joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about what he sees ahead for the market.
