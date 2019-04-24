(Bloomberg) -- For the second time this week, a Trump administration official is declining to appear for closed hearing with a Democratic-led House committee, potentially risking contempt charges.

John Gore, the principal deputy attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, will not appear for a deposition before the Oversight and Government Reform Committee that was scheduled for Thursday, according to a letter from assistant attorney General Stephen Boyd dated Wednesday. Gore received a subpoena from the committee earlier this month.

At issue, Boyd writes, is the decision from committee Chairman Elijah Cummings to prevent lawyers from the Justice Department from accompanying Gore.

“We are disappointed that the committee remains unwilling to permit department counsel to represent the interests of the Executive Branch in the deposition of a senior department official,” Boyd wrote. “Accordingly, Attorney General Barr’s determination that Mr. Gore will not appear at the committee’s deposition unless a department attorney may accompany him remains in effect.”

Cummings said this week that he will consult with his committee members on a possible contempt charge for another administration official, Carl Kline, formerly of White House personnel security, when he declined to appear before the committee.

