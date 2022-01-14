(Bloomberg) -- Central bankers in Romania and South Korea increased interest rates by 25 basis points this week, following peers in South America and eastern Europe to use their first monetary policy meetings of the year to increase borrowing costs to temper surging inflation. Sri Lanka is predicted to follow suit next week, when 10 central banks from Japan to Paraguay are scheduled to set rates.

