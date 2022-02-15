(Bloomberg) -- A fourth-straight U.K. inflation shock will probably be enough to boost bets on a super-sized Bank of England interest-rate hike next month.

Figures on Wednesday are expected to show inflation held at a three-decade high of 5.4% last month, a brief respite in a relentless surge in prices that has plunged the U.K. into a cost of living crisis.

But the shocking surge from just 0.4% a year ago has repeatedly taken economists by surprise. In the eight months since the BOE’s 2% target was breached, inflation has overshot forecasts six times, including the past three months.

Another higher-than-expected reading would embolden investors to bet that the BOE -- which is in the middle of what could the fastest series of rate hikes in its independent history -- may need to do even more. Markets are already pricing in the benchmark hitting 2% this year, from 0.5% currently, including an unprecedented 50-basis-point move at one of the next two meetings.

“A potential inflation beat in the U.K. this week obviously increases the chance of a 50 basis-point hike by the Bank of England,” said Dillon Lancaster, a portfolio manager at Twentyfour Asset Management.

The surge in prices in the aftermath of pandemic lockdowns, exacerbated by coming tax hikes and a 54% increase in energy bills for some households, is setting the U.K. up for a brutal cost of living squeeze in 2022.

After data Tuesday showed the U.K. jobs market continued to add workers at a healthy pace, a big increase in March is currently more than 70% priced in by traders.

The Monetary Policy Committee came close earlier this month, when four of its nine members wanted to double the 25 basis-point increased preferred by a narrow majority. The prospect of a big move is gaining ground after higher-than-expected inflation in the U.S. prompted markets to bet the Federal Reserve will deliver its own out-sized move the day before the BOE decision.

Although Governor Andrew Bailey has stressed the need for caution, and economists are also skeptical about the prospects for a 50 basis-point move, data this week showing a tight labor market and rising inflation “could be enough for markets to advance interest rate hikes to catch up with the Fed across the Atlantic or even overtake it,” Althea Spinozzi, a fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank, said before Tuesday’s report was released.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The disconnect between what the BOE has been trying to communicate and what the market is pricing in has widened to such an extent that it looks like the central bank has lost control of expectations.”

-- Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for his full INSIGHT.

Whatever the outcome on Wednesday, economists are certain the acceleration has further to run. The BOE expects the inflation rate to peak at 7.25% in April, when a jump in energy prices feeds through into household bills, and others are even more pessimistic.

“High inflation is the key issue facing the U.K. economy in 2022,” Oxford Economics’ Andrew Goodwin said Monday. “We now think inflation will peak at 7.5% in April” and “remain elevated in the near-term.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.