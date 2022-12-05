(Bloomberg) -- A wave of strikes heading for Britain’s train network has been extended to an extra day after a union said engineers would walk out on Great Western Railway next week.

The Unite labor group said the workers will take further action on the line, which connects London to the west of England and parts of Wales, on Dec. 15.

Strikes had previously been announced across much of the network on Dec. 13, 14, 16 and 17. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said Sunday that its industrial action would go ahead after it rejected pay rises of 4% for each of this year and next.

Some of the strikes have been planned by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, which held further talks with Transport Minister Huw Merriman on Monday.

The TSSA said it was not going to accept the pay offer but wanted to keep talks alive. The Rail Delivery Group is negotiating on behalf of the UK’s train companies.

Read More: Heathrow Airport Strikes Planned on the Eve of Christmas Getaway

“Responsibility for any disruption to Great Western’s passengers lies entirely at the door of the company,” said Unite regional officer John McGookin. “They can clearly afford to put forward a pay rise that reflects the cost of living but are refusing to do.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, told Conservative ministers earlier Monday to “roll up your sleeves, get on the pitch” and help find a deal to avert transport chaos in the run up to Christmas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.