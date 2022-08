Anshu Jain Has Died After Battle With Cancer, Family Says

(Bloomberg) -- Anshu Jain died after a five-year battle with duodenal cancer, his family said in a statement Saturday. He was 59.

He has been president of Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017 and before that was co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG. He was diagnosed in January 2017, his family said.

