(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket Casts

What is the best ETF for the long-term? How important is index selection? Is there a pot ETF? Can you get private equity exposure through an ETF? These are just some of the questions that Joel and Eric attempt to answer in this episode of Trillions where they dig into the proverbial “mailbag” of questions from listeners on various platforms.

To contact the authors of this story: Eric Balchunas in Skillman at ebalchunas@bloomberg.netJoel Weber in New York at jweber66@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Magnus Henriksson at mhenriksso10@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.