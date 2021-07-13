(Bloomberg) -- Zomato Ltd., the Indian food delivery startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., got more than 35 times more bids from anchor investors than it intended to sell in an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Gurgaon-based firm received bids worth 1.5 trillion rupees ($20 billion) from large funds compared with the 42 billion rupees offered, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Singapore’s GIC Pte., Fidelity International Ltd., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Blackrock Inc. were among bidders, the people said.

A spokeswoman for Zomato declined to comment. Emails to the global funds weren’t immediately answered.

The interest follows a blistering rally in Indian stocks this year, and signals confidence in the market debut of the country’s first real consumer internet offering. Zomato recently raised its IPO target by 14% as demand grew in a fast-growing Indian food-services market that Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. estimates will balloon to $97 billion by 2025.

The public share sale will open on Wednesday and close Friday. Zomato has set a price band of 72-76 rupees per share in an IPO targeting to raise $1.3 billion.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Credit Suisse Securities, BofA Securities and Citigroup Global are managing the sale.

