(Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co. ramped up its capital base to 35 billion yuan ($5.4 billion), almost a year after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to overhaul its sprawling operation.

Billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech giant got approval on Sept. 30 to boost its registered capital from 23.8 billion yuan, according to the official National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

Ant Group increased its registered capital based on relevant regulations to better support its future growth, a company spokesperson said in an emailed reply to questions from Bloomberg News. The money comes from its capital reserve and the company hasn’t conducted any fundraising activities or tapped investors, the spokesperson said.

The move marks another major step in Ant’s efforts to overhaul operations and meet stringent regulatory requirements following a crackdown on China’s most powerful technology corporations. Ant has already agreed to turn itself into a holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. Regulators have also proposals that threaten to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.

Central bank Governor Yi Gang said last week that China will continue taking steps to curb monopolistic behavior among internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security. It will bolster the regulation of the payments sector and ask all financial services companies to be licensed, Yi said.

