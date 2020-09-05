(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is joining the Hong Kong leg of Ant Group’s listing as joint lead manager, according to two people familiar with the matter.

An Ant representative declined to comment, while a Goldman Sachs spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an emailed query outside of business hours.

Ant is seeking to raise about $30 billion with a valuation of about $225 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai, people familiar have said.

