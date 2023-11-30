(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Fauci will testify in Congress both privately and in public early next year, the Republican chairman of the House subcommittee investigating the US response to the Covid pandemic announced Thursday.

Representative Brad Wenstrup said Fauci will testify in a closed session for two days starting on Jan. 8 and again in a public hearing later in the year.

When the subcommittee was established earlier this year, Wenstrup said he intended to further investigate the origins of Covid, especially the theory that the virus “leaked” from a Chinese research lab.

Calling Fauci the “face of America’s public health response during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Wenstrup said in a statement that Fauci needed to appear and “confront the facts and address the numerous controversies that have arisen during and after the pandemic.”

Two peer-reviewed studies in the journal Science published last year detailed evidence that the coronavirus crossed into the human population from wild animals at a Chinese market, not at a lab.

