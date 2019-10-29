(Bloomberg) -- Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said he’s visiting two swing states a week as he prepares to launch a political action committee in January to prevent the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We will be announcing the PAC and the fund-raising for the PAC in early January,” Scaramucci told Bloomberg Television in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he’s attending an investment conference.

Anthony Scaramucci Says Working to Remove Former Boss Trump

“I am looking to raise a couple of million dollars,” he said on Tuesday. “Not going to go crazy. This is surgical.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Manus Cranny in London at mcranny@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.