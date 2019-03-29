Mar 29, 2019
Anti-Brexit Group Can't Proceed With Case on No-Deal Drug Policy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An 11th-hour lawsuit challenging the government’s plans for drug supplies in a no-deal Brexit can’t go ahead, a London judge ruled Friday, dismissing a lawsuit that could’ve potentially triggered a race against the clock to change critical healthcare rules.
The Good Law Project -- a non-profit group that says Brexit is a “terrible idea” -- lost its bid to bring a court challenge over government plans to let pharmacists give patients alternative medications to those prescribed by their doctor in some cases, if a no-deal Brexit leads to serious drug shortages.
- Ruling by Judge Michael Supperstone comes shortly before Members of Parliament are due to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
To contact the reporter on this story: Kaye Wiggins in London at kwiggins4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.