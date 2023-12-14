Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell says Canada’s weakened competitive landscape adversely affects consumers and Canada’s overall economy.

In an exclusive interview with Amanda Lang set to air Friday, Boswell discussed the findings of a Competition Bureau report that found business competition in Canada has declined over the past two decades.

Boswell is calling to modernize competition laws in Canada in light of the findings.

“It is a key pillar to a capitalist society,” he said of the importance of competition, adding that less competition leaves consumers with fewer choices and higher prices.

Dwindling competition also hits productivity growth, and ultimately the entire economy, Boswell contended.

“Without competition, you're not going to get as much productivity growth, you're not going to get as much (gross domestic product) growth,” Boswell said.

Politicians in Ottawa are now listening to concerns about Canada’s competitive landscape, Boswell said, pointing to “multiple bills” in front of Parliament that look to address the issues.

“It's a cross-party or bipartisan belief,” Boswell said. “It seems to me that politicians are understanding that Canadians are demanding dramatic change to competition in our economy and that message is being heard.”

Reshaping Canada’s competitive landscape will require efforts across all levels of government, he added.

BUSINESS INVESTMENT

Boswell also made the case that less competition leads to lower levels of business investment.

“If you're living a cozy life in a highly concentrated industry, you’re not going to do some of those things, you're not going to dedicate as much to research and development,” he said.

“Fundamentally, lack of competitive intensity takes away incentives for business in many different ways, (including) incentives to compete (and) all the factors that go into competition.”

HOW TO ENCOURAGE COMPETITION?

Boswell said he thinks Canada’s economy is more concentrated than necessary in key industries.

As a result, he said there are opportunities to encourage competition by bringing in foreign firms and reducing regulatory barriers for trade between Canadian provinces.

“One element of that, of course, is considering foreign investment, foreign direct investment and ownership in Canadian businesses or participation in Canadian industries. Another element of that, of course, is interprovincial trade barriers,” Boswell said.

“There are regulatory barriers to competition throughout our economy. We're the second worst country in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) for regulatory barriers to competition.”

EFFICIENCIES DEFENCE

Under the current state of Canada’s competition laws, Boswell said anti-competitive mergers are allowed to proceed through the “efficiencies defence.”

“The efficiencies defence, in a nutshell, allows anti-competitive mergers,” he said. “Mergers that could increase prices, decrease choice (and) decrease innovation (are allowed) to go ahead if certain efficiencies that come out of those mergers outweigh and offset … the anti-competitive effects.”

That means mergers can go ahead despite potential harms to consumers if “efficiencies” such as job cuts and other measures “outweigh the anti-competitive effects,” Boswell explained.

Canada’s efficiencies defence rules are a “total outlier in the world,” Boswell said. He is calling for the policy to be repealed, highlighting a current bill in front of parliament that would do just that.

In the absence of the efficiencies defence, Boswell said various anti-competitive deals would “never get out of the boardroom” as it would be clear that an anti-competitive merger would increase industry concentration, raise prices and lower choices for consumers.

The full Taking Stock interview with Boswell will air on Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. on BNN Bloomberg, 9 p.m. on CP24 and 10:30 p.m. on CTV News Channel