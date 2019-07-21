(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s anti-establishment political turn is poised to accelerate in general elections today, with ex-comedian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s movement on track to sweep traditional forces out of power.

Half a decade after street protests that toppled Russian-backed leader Viktor Yanukovych, Zelenskiy has tapped into voter anger over the lack of progress in flushing dirty officials out of state institutions and companies. His Servant of the People party -- named after the television show that propelled him to fame -- built up a commanding lead in opinion polls in less than a year of existence, while more established rivals withered.

Like the main character of his television show, a teacher who is thrust into the position of head of state, Zelenskiy had no political experience before winning a landslide election in April. He has pledged to tackle corruption, energize the economy and resolve the violent conflict with Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s east that has killed at least 13,000 people since 2014.

Despite its quick success and the chance of a record result, Ukraine’s complex electoral system means that Zelenskiy’s party, whose popularity has more than tripled since his election, may need a coalition partner and will face strong opposition in a political arena that has humbled more experienced candidates, including his predecessor Petro Poroshenko.

“It will mean new wave of structural and anti-corruption reforms,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta research institute in Kiev. “His main problem will be to keep unity in his team.”

Opinion polls show Servant of the People poised to clinch more than 40% of the vote, a possible record in the nation of 42 million, after Zelenskiy ignored opposition from the sitting parliament and called the elections three months early.

“We want to win a lot of votes” to avoid having “to speak with someone about something,” Zelenskiy said, referring to coalition talks.

If it needs a partner to rule, the most likely candidate is another upstart party, Voice, led by Ukraine’s most popular rock singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. Zelenskiy hasn’t named a preferred candidate for prime minister.

He has rejected the idea of tie-ups with Poroshenko’s ruling party, which had about 6% in polls this month. Support for political forces sympathetic to Russia remains unchanged from five years ago.

Voting starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m., when an exit poll of the party list winners making make up half of the chamber’s 450 seats, is expected. The other half -- minus 27 seats kept vacant because they are located in separatist-controlled regions and in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 -- go to individual mandates, and those results will be expected later.

The latter portion of seats are being contested by oligarchs, sports stars, showbiz celebrities and activists with their own agendas, potentially complicating Zelenskiy’s promise to overhaul Ukraine. The system makes the outcome of elections unpredictable and forces governments to navigate a maze of interests, egos and alliances.

Most candidates in Servant of the People are political neophytes, while the circle around Zelenskiy himself includes reformist ex-ministers popular among international investors. Still, some of his early appointments and business links to billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, whose television channel airs Zelenskiy’s shows, have drawn criticism that he won’t be able to escape the orbit of the country’s all-powerful oligarchs.

Zelenskiy has pledged to revoke automatic immunity from prosecution for lawmakers, a perk that pro-democracy activists say has packed the legislature with businessmen and government officials who have run for office mainly as a way to avoid jail time.

He has also vowed to step up anti-corruption efforts -- including passing laws to seize illicitly gained wealth -- after the previous administration adopted laws only under intense pressure from voters and foreign creditors.

Zelenskiy has focused particular attention on this last group, which includes the International Monetary Fund, promising to renew cooperation to secure new aid funds. The Washington-based lender had repeatedly held back financial assistance from a $3.9 billion loan agreed last year due to the Poroshenko administration’s failure to push through agreed measures to restructure the economy and fight graft.

“We are hoping for a smooth political transition in Ukraine,” said Matteo Patrone, managing director of the EBRD, which has been involved in Ukraine’s financial aid programs. “Both the government and the parliament will need to address key issues repeatedly highlighted by Ukraine’s friends and international investors: the rule of law, de-oligarchisation, the fight against corruption, land reform, energy security etc.”

