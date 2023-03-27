(Bloomberg) -- A Polish party known for its hostility toward the European Union and wariness of the nation’s unconditional support for Ukraine is making gains with voters six months before an election.

Confederation — an alliance of far-right and liberal factions calling for scrapping the income tax, banning abortion and curbing migration — almost doubled its backing in recent months to 11%, according to an Ipsos opinion poll.

That would put the party, once on the fringe of Polish politics, in third place behind the ruling Law & Justice party with 34% and the opposition Civic Platform at 27% — both unchanged since December — according to the March 20-23 poll, published on OKO.press website.

The emerging popularity of Confederation, which has made gains especially with young voters, could make it a political kingmaker if it forges a coalition with the ruling nationalists. Law & Justice, which risks losing its grip on power as it seeks a third term in office in a contest expected in October, has repeatedly dismissed speculation it may team up with Confederation.

The party’s 36-year-old co-leader, Slawomir Mentzen, has compared the EU to a totalitarian state and gained a social media following with posts ranging from deriding the state pension system as a Ponzi scheme to advice on mixing drinks.

But he’s made more strident comments in the past, remarking to a crowd in a 2019 video that his party should shun “Jews, homosexuals, abortion, taxes and the European Union.” Mentzen has said the comments were taken out of context.

Former European Council President Donald Tusk, the Civic Platform leader, seized on the remarks. He told a rally over the weekend that a coalition between Law & Justice and Confederation would “spell the final day of Poland’s EU membership.”

