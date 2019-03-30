(Bloomberg) -- A pro-European Union anti-corruption lawyer is poised to win a landslide victory in Slovakia’s presidential election, according to the early vote count, in a rebuke of the populism that’s sweeping much of the bloc’s ex-communist wing.

Zuzana Caputova, a 45-year-old divorced mother of two, was on track to become Slovakia’s first woman president Saturday with 57 percent of votes, the Statistics Office after 5 percent of districts were counted. She eclipsed her opponent Maros Sefcovic, a vice president in the EU’s executive commission, the candidate of the ruling Smer party, who had 43 percent.

A political novice and relative unknown, Caputova rode a wave of public anger over the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancee last year that triggered the country’s largest anti-government protests since the 1989 fall of the Iron Curtain. After she campaigned on a platform of providing justice to every Slovak, her victory, if born out, marks a departure from the lurch toward nationalism in Poland and Hungary, which have clashed with their EU partners over the bloc’s democratic values.

"The country is pregnant for change," said Michal Vasecka, head of the Bratislava Policy Institute think tank. "People are tired of the aggressive, macho political culture. They prefer calm and logical arguments. Negative fear campaigns no longer work."

A win by Caputova would deal a blow to Smer before next year’s general elections. The party’s leader, three-time Prime Minister Robert Fico, was forced to resign last year after the murder of reporter Jan Kuciak, who delved into ties between the government and the mafia.

Running on Smer’s ticket was a struggle for Sefcovic, Slovakia’s most powerful ever EU official who flaunted pictures with global celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger as an illustration of his worldliness. He also made a failed, last-minute push to win over the backers of populist and right-wing candidates who exited in the first round by stressing his devotion to traditional Christian values.

By contrast, Caputova, whose previous claim to fame was her role in blocking an illegal landfill planned by the businessman who’s been charged with ordering Kuciak’s murder, has embraced a liberal, multi-cultural platform. She is an open supporter of gay rights, a controversial topic in a predominantly Catholic region and a major point of attack that the populist ruling parties in neighboring countries use to criticize the EU’s liberal stance.

"What’s at stake are democratic values," Caputova said in the last public debate on Wednesday. "We suffer from the erosion of trust and this is related to way how politicians act."

